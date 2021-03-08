-
North Carolina's "Share the Road" signs and "sharrows" on the pavement are confusing to many motorists.That's according North Carolina State University…
-
State road crews are working to repair potholes that were caused by another icy winter. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking…
-
Whether your road has been plowed or not, you might want to think twice before heading out today, and to be really careful if you do. There's black ice…
-
Winter weather prompted many schools to close across central North Carolina today. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools made that call later than others.…
-
The storm has passed, and Governor Pat McCrory has lifted the State of Emergency issued earlier this week.Last night, he thanked North Carolinians for…
-
Much of central North Carolina was hit with freezing rain overnight.National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Sharp says ice will linger throughout the…
-
Communities across the country are trying to replenish their stores of road salt. But, after the past harsh winter, the price of rock salt is climbing…
-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has ranked 3,100 proposed transportation projects. They're all vying for a chunk of the $15 billion…
-
North Carolina's Department of Transportation is considering taxing drivers by the mile to help pay for road construction and upgrades. As cars become…
-
A low-pressure system moving up from the south brought rain and sleet to Central North Carolina, and high pressure air from the North is keeping cold air…