More Metal Pipes At NC Coal Ash Ponds

Coal fired power plant
eutrophication&hypoxia via Flickr, Creative Commons
/

In the immediate aftermath of last month’s Duke Energy coal ash spill, concerns were raised about the existence of similar pipes at other ponds around the state. Yesterday, the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources, DENR, confirmed the presence of eight additional corrugated metal pipes at Duke Energy coal ash ponds. 

DENR has requested a thorough examination of the pipes but criticism continues concerning how much the department knew and whether the spill could have been prevented. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jeff Tiberii, WUNC's Greensboro bureau chief about new developments.

