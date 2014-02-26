Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Aftermath Of Medical Mistakes

A scene from Love Alone with Julia Gibson as Helen Warren and Jenny Wales as Dr. Becca Neal.
Playmakers Repertory Company
/

When Dr. Becca Neal loses a patient after a routine procedure, she grieves much like the patient's family. 

Neal is a character in Love Alonea play by North Carolina native Deborah Salem Smith that shows the burden both patients and doctors bear after medical accidents. The play opens at UNC’s Paul Green Theatre tonight and runs through March 16. Host Frank Stasio talks with director Vivienne Benesch, UNC anesthesiologist Dr. Ty Bullard and actors Jenny Wales, Derrick L. Ivey and Patrick McHugh. 

