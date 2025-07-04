Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Mecklenburg County’s own Declaration of Independence? Plus, the history of NC's first residential Black beach town.

By Leoneda Inge
Published July 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Flickr/Mr.TinMD https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/

0:01:00

Mecklenburg County’s own Declaration of Independence?

May 20, 1775, is a date you may recognize from the North Carolina state flag. It represents what was supposedly the first declaration of independence made by any of the 13 colonies involved in the American Revolution. That date was added more than a century ago, but its authenticity was first contested by Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. This conversation originally aired on May 20, 2025.

Scott Syfert, author of ‘The First Declaration of Independence? The Disputed History of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence of May 20, 1775'

The Ocean City Terrace in 1953.
https://oceancitync.com/
The Ocean City Terrace in 1953.

0:13:00

First residential Black beach town invigorates history through annual jazz fest

Since the late 1940s, when Ocean City was formed as a beach community where Black residents were afforded opportunities to purchase land and homes, the town’s founders and residents have worked to preserve its unique history. One way this is being done is through an annual jazz festival, meant to generate much-needed revenue for the community.

Kenneth Chestnut Sr., Ocean City historian, son of town founder

0:33:00

The Broadside: The other Declaration of Independence

July 4th, 1776, is arguably the most important date in American history. That's when citizens of the colonies declared total independence from Great Britain for the very first time. But what if it wasn’t the first? This week, we travel down the rabbit hole of North Carolina’s Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
