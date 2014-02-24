North Carolina Native Retires From New York City Ballet
In 2010, Jenifer Ringer starred as the sugar plum fairy in the New York City Ballet's performance of The Nutcracker. And when a New York Times dance critic insinuated in a review of the performance that Jenifer was overweight, she responded. Her recent book Dancing Through It: My Journey in The Ballet talks about how she overcame that criticism and her struggle with health and weight (Penguin/2014).
Host Frank Stasio talks with Jenifer Ringer, former New York City Ballet principal dancer, about her career in ballet and Dancing Through It.