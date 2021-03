Louis Armstrong is a integral figure in American popular music. And although many know him for his 1960s hits like "Hello Dolly" and "What a Wonderful World," his career in the 1920s and 30s really set a precedent for jazz vocals and instrumentals for future generations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Thomas Brothers, professor of music at Duke University, about his latest book, Louis Armstrong: Master of Modernism (W.W. Norton & Company; 2014).