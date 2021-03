If you are going to yoga today, you can thank Swami Vivekananda. The Hindu monk is credited with bringing yoga to the West along with the Indian philosophy of Vedanta.

A laser show, "Swamiji" highlights his life and work at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts in Raleigh. Host Frank Stasio talks with Vedantan nun Pravrajika Brahmaprana and show creator Manick Sorcar about Vivekananda's life and lasting influence.