One-Man Play Narrates Stories Of Gay Black Men Of The South

Sweet Tea The Play

Television shows like Glee, Will and Grace, and Modern Family portray gay identity as white, northern, and secular. But that was far from E. Patrick Johnson's reality growing up in Hickory, North Carolina. Johnson decided to travel across the South to unearth stories of African American gay men and document his findings in the book Sweet Tea: Gay Black Men of the South (UNC Press/2008).

 Host Frank Stasio talks with Johnson, a professor of performance studies and African- American Studies at Northwestern University, about the book that is now a one-man play, Sweet Tea.

The State of ThingsLGBTAmerican SouthDurhamAfrican-AmericansAfrican-American History
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
