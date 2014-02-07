Bringing The World Home To You

Indie-Pop Band Morning Brigade Previews Sophomore Album

Left to right: Christian Adams - cello / Nathan Spain - drums / Peter Vance - guitar and vocals / Gabriel Reynolds - piano and vocals / Mary Koenig - vocals and auxiliary percussion / Eli Howells - violin
Morning Brigade
Above Our Heads, the first album by Chapel Hill band Morning Brigade, took an in-depth look at love and relationships. Their second album offers an even more vulnerable examination of these themes. Songwriter and vocalist Peter Vance finds inspiration and catharsis in writing about his personal history and medical struggles. Host Frank Stasio talks with Morning Brigade band members Mary Koenig, Gabriel Reynolds, Nathan Spain, Eli Howells, and Christian Adams; and they perform live.

The State of ThingsIndieUNC-Chapel HillFolk Music
