Indie-Pop Band Morning Brigade Previews Sophomore Album

Above Our Heads , the first album by Chapel Hill band Morning Brigade, took an in-depth look at love and relationships. Their second album offers an even more vulnerable examination of these themes. Songwriter and vocalist Peter Vance finds inspiration and catharsis in writing about his personal history and medical struggles. Host Frank Stasio talks with Morning Brigade band members Mary Koenig, Gabriel Reynolds, Nathan Spain, Eli Howells, and Christian Adams; and they perform live.