'Hug A Muslim': Comedians Come to Chapel Hill To Take On Islamophobia
Since 9/11, some news accounts portray Muslim-Americans only as terrorist threats. These stories create stereotypes in the minds of the American public. A new film, The Muslims Are Coming, co-directed by Negin Farsad and Dean Obeidallah, follows a group of Muslim-American comedians on a tour across America.
The film will screen tomorrow in Chapel Hill as part of the North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival. Host Frank Stasio talks with Negin Farsad about the making of the film and the struggle against Islamaphobia.