Documentary Shows Struggle For Racial Equality In Brazil

Brazil is often touted as a racial democracy or a multicultural paradise. More than half of the country's population is of African descent, and there are more than 130 words to describe skin tone. But according to Afro-Brazilian filmmaker Joel Zito Araújo, there is much work to be done in the struggle for racial equality. The scholar-in-residence at UNC's Sonja Haynes Stone Center highlights the challenges in his new film, RAÇA . Host Frank Stasio talks with Araújo and the Center’s director, Joseph Jordan.