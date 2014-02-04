Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Documentary Shows Struggle For Racial Equality In Brazil

RAÇA, a documentary film
racafilme.com
Raca

Brazil is often touted as a racial democracy or a multicultural paradise. More than half of the country's population is of African descent, and there are more than 130 words to describe skin tone. But according to Afro-Brazilian filmmaker Joel Zito Araújo, there is much work to be done in the struggle for racial equality. The scholar-in-residence at UNC's Sonja Haynes Stone Center highlights the challenges in his new film, RAÇA. Host Frank Stasio talks with Araújo and the Center’s director, Joseph Jordan.

The State of Things
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
