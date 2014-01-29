Stunning Images Detail Chicago's Jazz Renaissance

Archibald Motley is one of the most well-known painters of the Harlem Renaissance even though he never lived in Harlem. He spent most of his career documenting the nightlife scene in both Chicago and Paris.

Motley's images explode with color. Reds, blues greens. It's almost impossible to look away. Yet his work is not widely available to the public. Many of his most important creations are held in private collections. But now, 42 works from 1919 to 1960 are on display at Duke University's Nasher Museum.

The exhibit "Archibald Motley: Jazz Age Modernist," opened January 30th and will run through May 11. Curator Richard Powell will hold a Curator Conversation on February 6th at the Nasher Museum.