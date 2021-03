Feelings of disgust can be a useful in navigating environmental threats. When we are disgusted, we avoid contaminated or poisonous things. But new research shows that disgust may also subconsciously influence our political and moral judgments. Psychology professor David Pizarro examines the ways disgust affects decision-making in the political realm. Host Frank Stasio talks with Pizarro, the Keohane Distinguished Visiting Professor at Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.