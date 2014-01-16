Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Transformation Of A North Carolina Democracy

University of North Carolina Press
North Carolina’s politics have made national headlines lately as the traditionally Democratic state elected a Republican majority in the legislature and a Republican governor. The policy shift to the right might surprise those who think of the Old North State as a democratic stronghold. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with East Carolina University political science professor Tom Eamon about the shift. His new book is "The Making of a Southern Democracy: North Carolina Politics from Kerr Scott to Pat McCrory" (UNC Press, 2014).

Tom Eamon is giving a talk at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh tonight at 7:30pm. Find out more about Tom's upcoming appearances HERE

