NC Democratic Party

-
Aisha Dew first volunteered on a political campaign 30 years ago, when she was a young girl. In 2016, she was leading Bernie Sanders' campaign in North…
-
Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez took the helm of the Democratic National Committee in early 2017 when its reputation was in tatters. The…
-
Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez took the helm of the Democratic National Committee in early 2017 when its reputation was in tatters. The…
-
North Carolina Democrats are organizing quickly around their goal of retaking the Republican-controlled legislature thanks to the person who'd benefit the…
-
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton made her first campaign stop in North Carolina since the end of the primary season. She told…
-
Attorney General Roy Cooper says he'll continue to criticize Republican policies during the legislative session that begins Wednesday, hinting once again…
-
North Carolina’s politics have made national headlines lately as the traditionally Democratic state elected a Republican majority in the legislature and a…
-
North Carolina’s politics have made national headlines lately as the traditionally Democratic state elected a Republican majority in the legislature and a…