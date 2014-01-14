Are Genetically Modified Foods Bad For You?

Some scientists tout genetically modified food as a groundbreaking technology that can feed the hungry.

Critics say it is not properly regulated and may have negative health effects. Host Frank Stasio tackles the pros and cons of genetically modified foods with Jeffrey Smith, creator of the documentary film “Genetic Roulette: The Gamble of Our Lives; and Martina Newell-McGloughlin, director of the University of California Biotechnology Research and Education Program and the co-director of the National Institutes of Health Training Program in Biomolecular Technology.