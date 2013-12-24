Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Bringing A Langston Hughes Classic From Stage To Screen

Black Nativity is a Hollywood adaptation of Langston Hughes' gospel libretto.
Fox Searchlight
/

 

Originally a play by poet Langston Hughes, Black Nativity makes its big screen debut. 

The film follows a teenager who travels to Harlem to spend the holidays with his estranged relatives.  The all-star cast features Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and Mary J. Blige.  Executive producer Joy Goodwin is a professor of creative writing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Goodwin about Black Nativity

Tags

The State of ThingsAfrican-American LiteratureUNC-Chapel HillFilm
