Bringing A Langston Hughes Classic From Stage To Screen

Originally a play by poet Langston Hughes, Black Nativity makes its big screen debut.

The film follows a teenager who travels to Harlem to spend the holidays with his estranged relatives. The all-star cast features Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and Mary J. Blige. Executive producer Joy Goodwin is a professor of creative writing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Goodwin about Black Nativity.