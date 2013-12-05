Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Hillside Hornets March Through History

The Hillside High School Marching Hornets is one of the premier marching bands in the state. The Durham band hails from one of North Carolina's only historically-black schools. Generations of families in Durham have marched with the Hornets. A new documentary, One Band Indivisble, follows a year in the life of the Marching Hornets. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rhonda Klevansky, director of One Band Indivisible; Xavier Cason, former band director of the Hillside Marching Hornets; and Britany Burch, a former student in the Hillside Marching Hornets. For more information on the film, you can visit the National Alumni Association of Hillside High School. The film will also be screening in February as a part of the Hayti Heritage Film Festival.

http://vimeo.com/61312581

Preview to the documentary, One Band Indivisible 

