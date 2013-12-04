Durham Youth Death Sparks Protests

Seventeen year-old Jesus Huerta died of a gunshot wound in the back of a Durham police car last month. His death sparked protests outside of Durham Police Department Headquarters.

The case is currently under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Huerta's death is the latest of several police-related incidents in the state. Some communities in the state have been responding to the incidents with accusations of racial profiling but police maintain they are following appropriate protocols.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer reporter Thomasi McDonald about the recent law enforcement-related shootings and the communities' response.