The State of Things

Durham Youth Death Sparks Protests

Durham Police Department badge.
City of Durham
/

    

Seventeen year-old Jesus Huerta died of a gunshot wound in the back of a Durham police car last month. His death sparked protests outside of Durham Police Department Headquarters.

The case is currently under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Huerta's death is the latest of several police-related incidents in the state. Some communities in the state have been responding to the incidents with accusations of racial profiling but police maintain they are following appropriate protocols.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer reporter Thomasi McDonald about the recent law enforcement-related shootings and the communities' response.

The State of ThingsDurham Police DepartmentRacial ProflingPoliceProtest
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio