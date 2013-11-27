Bringing The World Home To You

Documentary Shows Lumbee Life In Robeson County

The Lumbee are the largest American Indian nation east of the Mississippi River and many of them live in Robeson County, North Carolina.

Many of the Lumbee people worked in the manufacturing business in the county, but since the 1980s and 1990s, the industry has declined. Students and faculty at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke have studied the intersection between Lumbee identity and working-class life in Robeson County.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michele Fazio, professor of English and working-class studies at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, a co-producer of "Voices of The Lumbee," and Alexis Locklear, student at UNC-Pembroke, and a member of the Lumbee nation.

