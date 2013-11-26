A Master Baker's 'Passion For Bread

Lionel Vatinet was a 16-year old in France when he decided he wanted to devote his life to baking bread.

He became an esteemed Master Baker, and then made his way to the states. Vatinet is the owner of La Farm Bakery in Cary. Host Frank Stasio talks with Vatinet about his first book, "A Passion for Bread: Lessons from a Master Baker"(Little, Brown and Company; 2013).