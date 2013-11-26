Bringing The World Home To You

A Master Baker's 'Passion For Bread

dbf2b7406ff3765f3fb06c1b18553f3e.jpg
Hachette Book Group
/

  

Lionel Vatinet was a 16-year old in France when he decided he wanted to devote his life to baking bread.

He became an esteemed Master Baker, and then made his way to the states. Vatinet is the owner of La Farm Bakery in Cary. Host Frank Stasio talks with Vatinet about his first book, "A Passion for Bread: Lessons from a Master Baker"(Little, Brown and Company; 2013).

Lionel Vatinet will be at the Whole Foods Store in Cary from 3-6pm on December 6th to discuss "A Passion For Bread."

Tags

The State of ThingsCaryLa FarmBakingCulinaryBread
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio
