The State Of Teaching In North Carolina
Sweeping reforms in education laws this year angered many teachers.
Hundreds protested the lack of a pay increase, the elimination of tenure and the end of the master’s degree supplement. For the more than 95,000 teachers across the state, the day-to-day challenges in the classroom continue.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Dave DeWitt, WUNC’s Raleigh Bureau Chief and Education reporter, about his latest series on the profession.
The first in the new series can be heard on Morning Edition tomorrow. These reports are part of American Graduate, Let's make it happen, a public media initiative to address the drop- out crisis, supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.