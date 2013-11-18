Will The Revolution Be Tweeted?

Zeynep Tufekci was only 16 years old and living in her native Turkey when she became a computer programmer.

After moving to the United States, she developed an interested in the relationship between technology and social life. Today, she travels the globe documenting the use of social media in protest movements from the Arab Spring to uprisings in Gezi Park to the Occupy Wall Street movement. Host Frank Stasio talks with Zeynep Tufekci, professor of sociology and information and library science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill about her life and research.