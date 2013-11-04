Lawyer and Organizer Reflects On 50 Years Of Civil Rights Action

Al McSurely has spent more than five decades fighting racism, poverty and discrimination.

In the 1960s, he was arrested for sedition in Kentucky and then for Contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents to the McClellan Committee. His experience in the legal system led him to start law school at the age of 48. McSurely worked for many civil rights clients, including a landmark case on behalf of UNC housekeepers.



Host Frank Stasio talks with McSurely about his life, work and the struggle for equality