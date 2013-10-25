Bringing The World Home To You

Ironing Board Sam Performs Rhythm & Blues

Ironing Board Sam
Music Maker Relief Foundation

  Ironing Board Sam has been playing rhythm and blues professionally since he was 16 years old in Rock Hill, SC. He's now 73, living in Chapel Hill and his passion for music-making is as strong as ever. Sam is part of Hillsborough's Music Maker Relief Foundation, and he's just released a new album, “Going Up.”

This segment was originally broadcast on January 11, 2013. The following is new information:

TENTH is Tom Ciaburri's new documentary about the life of Ironing Board Sam. It will air tonight, October 25th at 7pm at the Full Frame Theater in the American Tobacco Campus as part of the Center for Documentary Studies' Fresh Docs Series. For more information, click HERE.

The State of Things
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
