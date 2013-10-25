Ironing Board Sam Performs Rhythm & Blues

Ironing Board Sam has been playing rhythm and blues professionally since he was 16 years old in Rock Hill, SC. He's now 73, living in Chapel Hill and his passion for music-making is as strong as ever. Sam is part of Hillsborough's Music Maker Relief Foundation, and he's just released a new album, “Going Up.”

This segment was originally broadcast on January 11, 2013. The following is new information:

TENTH is Tom Ciaburri's new documentary about the life of Ironing Board Sam. It will air tonight, October 25th at 7pm at the Full Frame Theater in the American Tobacco Campus as part of the Center for Documentary Studies' Fresh Docs Series. For more information, click HERE.

http://vimeo.com/65064519