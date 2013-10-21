From Tobacco Fields To Neuroanatomy

Growing up on her family’s tobacco farm in Lee county, Evelyn McNeill expected a future like that of her peers: getting married, having children and building a home life. But she decided to take a different path and joined the Army to become a physical therapist. She went on to earn a medical degree and became the first female faculty member of East Carolina University’s School of Medicine. Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Evelyn McNeill, a retired professor of neuroanatomy, and the author of “Zero to Eighty Over Unpaved Roads: A Memoir” (Garcia Publishing Company, 2013).