Occupational Therapy

-
Growing up on her family’s tobacco farm in Lee county, Evelyn McNeill expected a future like that of her peers: getting married, having children and…
-
Growing up on her family’s tobacco farm in Lee county, Evelyn McNeill expected a future like that of her peers: getting married, having children and…
-
How do older adults maintain healthy, sustainable lives? How does the community they live in come into play? These questions reach into the spheres of…
-
How do older adults maintain healthy, sustainable lives? How does the community they live in come into play? These questions reach into the spheres of…