Cookbook Series Takes A Tour Of Southern Cuisine

In the South, food has purposes beyond sustenance and certain items like biscuits, buttermilk, and bacon are sacred.

The Savor the South cookbook series Peaches (The University of North Carolina Press/ 2013) invites writers and chefs to meditate on traditional foods of the American South. Host Frank Stasio talks with writer Kelly Alexander, author of the new book in the series, Peaches, and Bill Smith, chef at Crooks Corner restaurant in Chapel Hill and author of Crabs and Oysters.