Founder Of Duke's Women's Studies Department Discusses Evolution Of Women's Scholarship

Jean Fox O'Barr was denied a teaching job at Duke University in the late 1960s. The reason? Her gender. But later a few years later, with a shortage of professors, they asked O’Barr to join the political science department. She went on to found the Duke women's studies department and co-founded the Sallie Bingham Center for Women's History and Culture.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jean Fox O'Barr about her life, work and her new book "Transforming Knowledge: Public Talks on Women's Studies, 1976-2011" (She Writes Press, 2013).