-
What is home? For many in Africa and its diaspora, the meaning of the word "home" has been altered, deconstructed and recreated by external forces like…
-
What is home? For many in Africa and its diaspora, the meaning of the word "home" has been altered, deconstructed and recreated by external forces like…
-
RTI International has recently created a Global Gender Center to study and find solutions for imbalances of power against women around the world.Wendee…
-
Jean Fox O'Barr was denied a teaching job at Duke University in the late 1960s. The reason? Her gender. But later a few years later, with a shortage of…
-
Jean Fox O'Barr was denied a teaching job at Duke University in the late 1960s. The reason? Her gender. But later a few years later, with a shortage of…
-
Out of the varied horrors of the Holocaust, a body of literature survives. The most famous voice belongs to Anne Frank. At 15-years-old, she wrote, “I…
-
Out of the varied horrors of the Holocaust, a body of literature survives. The most famous voice belongs to Anne Frank. At 15-years-old, she wrote, “I…
-
In 1970, Beverly Guy-Sheftall helped create the first women’s studies department at Spelman College, and it became the first and only department of its…
-
In 1970, Beverly Guy-Sheftall helped create the first women’s studies department at Spelman College, and it became the first and only department of its…
-
Last month, U.S. News and World Report ranked the Durham-Chapel Hill area as the best place in the country for gender equality in the workplace. As one…