Winston-Salem And Forsyth County Education Update

In the wake of a school shooting at Carver High School in Winston-Salem, parents and students are raising concerns about school safety. The school board will discuss the matter at their meeting this evening. Also, new healthy food guidelines are causing some schools to drop out of the federal school lunch program. But Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools are finding success in the new system.

Host Frank Stasio Speaks to Winston-Salem Journal education reporter Arika Herron about the incident at Carver, the lunch program and other education issues.