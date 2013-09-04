Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Culinary Historian Pays Homage To African-American Food History

Afroculinaria

This summer, celebrity chef Paula Deen’s use of the N-word stirred controversy. Food historian Michael Twitty wrote an open letter to Deen criticizing her appropriation and misinterpretation of African-American culinary tradition. Twitty will cook and speak about his work at Historic Stagville Plantation's Harvest Festival in Durham this Saturday, September 7th.  

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Twitty about the event, Paula Deen and African-American food studies.

Tags

The State of ThingsAfrican-American HistoryFoodSouthern Living
