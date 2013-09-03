John Tedesco Departs Wake School Board

The past few years on the Wake County School Board have been marked by controversy. Republicans came into power in 2009 and board member John Tedesco led the charge to eliminate the school assignment program, sparking outrage and national attention.

Tedesco recently announced he will not seek reelection at the end of his current term. In other education news, a battle is brewing over Wake County’s school construction bond. Some Republicans question the transparency of the school board’s Democratic leaders when it comes to construction. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC education reporter and Raleigh Bureau Chief Dave Dewitt about Tedesco’s tenure and other school issues.