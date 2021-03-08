-
The past few years on the Wake County School Board have been marked by controversy. Republicans came into power in 2009 and board member John Tedesco led…
-
The past few years on the Wake County School Board have been marked by controversy. Republicans came into power in 2009 and board member John Tedesco led…
-
Today was the final day to file to run in the election for Wake County School Board, and at least one prominent incumbent will be leaving the Board.John…
-
As homecomings go, this one was slightly delayed for James Merrill. He spent 16 years in a variety of administrative posts in the Wake County Schools in…
-
On November 6th, North Carolina voters will elect a new governor. They'll also make selections for Council of State offices. Isaac-Davy Aronson has this…
-
John Tedesco won the republican primary run-off for Superintendent of Public Instruction by beating Richard Alexander.Jeff Tiberii: Tedesco earned more…
-
Five candidates are running for the Republican nomination for State Superintendent. Dave DeWitt reports that the race will come down to the last days.Dave…