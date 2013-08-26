Bringing The World Home To You

Emergency Specialist Reflects On Life's Work During Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

Madhu Beriwal (on right cutting the ribbon) when headquarters were moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.
iem.com
innovative emergency management

  

In 1985, Madhu Beriwal was conducting hurricane research for the state of Louisiana. She charted possible directions and outcomes that different storm conditions would bring to New Orleans. Looking at the atlas in 2005, Beriwal said it almost perfectly predicted the severity of Hurricane Katrina. 

Today Beriwal heads Innovative Emergency Management, a private emergency response company that focuses on homeland security, natural disasters and evacuation support. Host Frank Stasio talks with Madhu Beriwal about her life and research in emergency management. 

The State of ThingsHurricane KatrinaEmergenciesTerrorism
