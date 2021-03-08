Emergencies

-
Cary's 911 Communications Center can now communicate with people via text message.Supervisor Doug Workman said this option is available for people who can…
-
The Dare County Sheriff's Office is encouraging visitors to the Outer Banks to know exactly where they are in case of an emergency. Cell phones sometimes…
-
As more alternative fuel vehicles take to the roadways, North Carolina is working to prepare first responders how to react when they're part of an…
-
There's a new app for Iphone and Android that could help North Carolinians in this week's winter weather. It's called ReadyNC.This app does not replace…
-
If you use a cell phone to call 9-1-1 from your home or office, there's a good chance the dispatch center will receive inaccurate coordinates to your…
-
EMS officials in an eastern North Carolina county will have to expand their services as another rural hospital shuts down. The Vidant Pungo Hospital in…
-
In 1985, Madhu Beriwal was conducting hurricane research for the state of Louisiana. She charted possible directions and outcomes that different storm…
-
-
A new survey will gather information about coastal residents' attitudes and behaviors regarding hurricane evacuations. For the next month, local and state…
-
It’s been one year since the ten digit dialing requirement was put into place in the 919 area code. It immediately caused an increase in the number of…