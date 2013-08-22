The March On Washington, 50 Years Later

Credit US National Archives at College Park / View of the crowd at 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. A wide-angle view of marchers along the mall, showing the Reflecting Pool and the Washington Monument.

Five decades ago, more than 200,000 people from all over the country gathered on the National Mall to call for racial and economic equality. Next week, participants will once again gather in Washington to mark the anniversary of the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in American history.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two people who attended the March in 1963: Howard Clement, Durham City Council member; and Beverly McNeill, retired teacher. He will also speak with Barbara Lau, the Director of the Pauli Murray Project at the Duke Human Rights Center; Mandy Carter, co-founder of Southerners On New Ground and the National Black Justice Coalition, and the National Coordinator for the Bayard Rustin Commemoration; and Thomas DeFrantz, a professor of Dance and African American Studies at Duke University.

