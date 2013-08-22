Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The March On Washington, 50 Years Later

1 of 6
Submitted by Mandy Carter
2 of 6
Submitted by Mandy Carter
3 of 6
http://arcweb.archives.gov/arc/action/ExternalIdSearch?id=542056&jScript=true
4 of 6
http://www.flickr.com/photos/35740357@N03/4100754943/in/photolist-7fnrzr-7fnrCR-7frjr5-7hB2kq-7hB2ky-7hBfRQ-7uWoEv-7uWoHT-dAHmsk-dAHQJ8-dAHsN6-dGopqR-dGtQe3-dGtR4C-dGopMK-9C3Qu5-buYYKK-7RFikN-7RFhKm-7RFgEd-7RC4gZ-7RC3KV-7RC344-8LQkv8-dAPibU-buYYMB-dXZ9Xb-
5 of 6
http://www.flickr.com/photos/51611125@N03/7216383242/in/photolist-bZFRjJ-cTyFcu
6 of 6
http://www.flickr.com/photos/jazzascona/5555456912/
View of the crowd at 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. A wide-angle view of marchers along the mall, showing the Reflecting Pool and the Washington Monument.
Credit US National Archives at College Park
/
View of the crowd at 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. A wide-angle view of marchers along the mall, showing the Reflecting Pool and the Washington Monument.

    

Five decades ago, more than 200,000 people from all over the country gathered on the National Mall to call for racial and economic equality. Next week, participants will once again gather in Washington to mark the anniversary of the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in American history.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two people who attended the March in 1963: Howard Clement, Durham City Council member; and Beverly McNeill, retired teacher. He will also speak with Barbara Lau, the Director of the Pauli Murray Project at the Duke Human Rights Center; Mandy Carter, co-founder of Southerners On New Ground and the National Black Justice Coalition, and the National Coordinator for the Bayard Rustin Commemoration; and Thomas DeFrantz, a professor of Dance and African American Studies at Duke University.

Audio from the show will be posted by 3 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsCivil RightsMartin Luther King Jr.March On Washington
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio