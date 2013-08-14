Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Documentarians Track The Trail Of Trash

A giant fish made out of plastic debris by artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi.
Credit Phil Corrigan and Margaret Morales
A giant fish made out of plastic by artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi.

In the 1950s, the Keep America Beautiful campaign encouraged Americans to stop littering and simply throw away their trash.

But where exactly is that "away"? Once we toss something into a garbage or recycling bin, it leaves our lives, but where does it go?

Documentarians Margaret Morales and Phil Corrigan trekked across country to find out where trash ends up and how different communities conceptualize waste. Host Frank Stasio talks with Morales and Corrigan about their project, “Finding Away: The Trash Blog."

