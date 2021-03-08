-
A growing contingent of manufacturers is working to make products with packaging that won't end up in a landfill.They'll have a workshop devoted to…
The amount of garbage headed to the Wake County has dropped significantly in the past few years.In 2009, the county buried 460,000 tons of garbage. That…
In the 1950s, the Keep America Beautiful campaign encouraged Americans to stop littering and simply throw away their trash.But where exactly is that…
Two years ago, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation launched a research competition called “Reinvent the Toilet,” challenging researchers to create a…
North Carolina residents are throwing less trash in the state’s 40 landfills than they have in 22 years. Numbers began trending downward three years ago,…
North Carolina is hoping to find better uses for discarded food. A new study from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources finds that residents…
Tate Rogers never expected to enter the world of waste management, but when presented with the challenge of finding a way to safely extract human waste…
A clean-up is underway along the shoreline of Jordan Lake. Corporate sponsors are picking up propane tanks, bottles and cans near the southern end of the…