Tax Reform, Budget March Through General Assembly

This week the General Assembly passed a tax reform bill that sets the stage for the state’s budget. The bill, while sweeping, wasn’t as broad as GOP lawmakers originally wanted. A budget agreement is expected to be reached today with details emerging over the weekend.

Host Frank Stasio talks budget and tax reform with Dan Barkin, senior editor of the News & Observer; Frank Roche, host of The Frank Roche Show on WFXR; and Rob Schofield, policy director for NC Policy Watch.