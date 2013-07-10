Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Mr. Tol E. Rance Comes To Town

Camille A. Brown & Dancers
www.camilleabrown.org/the-company
/

Three years ago, Camille A. Brown made the decision to form her own dance company, Camille A. Brown & Dancers. They are bringing to the 80th Anniversary season of the American Dance Festival their piece, “Mr. Tol E. Rance,” which tackles minstrelsy.

Frank speaks today with Camille A. Brown and Lightsey Darst a writer and critic about the American Dance Festival, dance and the piece Mr. Tol E. Rance. Camille A. Brown and Dancers is performing tonight and tomorrow at 8pm at the Reynolds Industries Theater at Duke University.

Tags

The State of ThingsAmerican Dance FestivalDanceDurham
Stay Connected
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen
Adija Manley
See stories by Adija Manley
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio