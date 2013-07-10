Mr. Tol E. Rance Comes To Town

Three years ago, Camille A. Brown made the decision to form her own dance company, Camille A. Brown & Dancers. They are bringing to the 80th Anniversary season of the American Dance Festival their piece, “Mr. Tol E. Rance,” which tackles minstrelsy.

Frank speaks today with Camille A. Brown and Lightsey Darst a writer and critic about the American Dance Festival, dance and the piece Mr. Tol E. Rance. Camille A. Brown and Dancers is performing tonight and tomorrow at 8pm at the Reynolds Industries Theater at Duke University.