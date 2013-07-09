Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Childhood Trauma Strongest Precursor To HIV In South

For more than a decade, the number of people in our nation who've newly contracted HIV has gone down two percent. But the South doesn't share in that small victory. During the same period of time, the number of people contracting the virus in the South has risen 36 percent. Kate Whetten is very interested in what creates this disparity. Kate is the co-author of the book "You're The First One I've Told: The Faces of HIV in the South" (Rutgers University Press, 2013). Kate Whetten joins Host Frank Stasio to talk about "You're The First One I've Told," a book that takes a deep look at 25 case studies of people who have contracted HIV in Eastern Carolina. Kate Whetten is a professor of Public Policy, and Community and Family Medicine at Duke University.

Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
