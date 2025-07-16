Chapel Hill businesses face Chantal's long-term impact. Plus, a Durham contestant on PBS' 'The Great American Recipe'

0:01:00

Chapel Hill businesses face long-term impact following Chantal

Tropical Storm Chantal has caused extensive damage to businesses in Chapel Hill, after as much as 10 inches of floodwater hit buildings and shopping centers on July 6. In the days since, the damage has been assessed at more than $56 million.

Aaron Keck, reporter for Chapelboro.com, 97.9 The Hill

0:13:00

North Carolina coach helped spread lacrosse in the South and beyond

author photo by Simon Bruty

From its creation by Native Americans almost one thousand years ago to more recent conflicts around race and class, sportswriter S. L. Price says so many complexities of American life are represented in the sport of lacrosse that it could be called "The American Game." The former Sports Illustrated senior writer talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about how one North Carolina coach was instrumental in spreading the sport from the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic to the South and beyond.

S.L. Price, author of The American Game: History and Hope in the Country of Lacrosse

Fran Wescott (far right), a Durham, NC resident, appears on PBS' 'The Great American Recipe'

0:33:00

PBS’s new season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ features contestant from Durham

Durham native Fran Wescott is a contestant on the new season of PBS’s "The Great American Recipe." She talks with Leoneda Inge about her culinary roots and inspirations.

Fran Wescott, contestant, “The Great American Recipe”