Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Chapel Hill businesses face Chantal's long-term impact. Plus, a Durham contestant on PBS' 'The Great American Recipe'

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda Inge
Published July 16, 2025 at 1:59 PM EDT
The back of a parking lot near Eastgate Crossing in Chapel Hill in the wake of Tropical Storm Chantal on July 7, 2025.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
The back of a parking lot near Eastgate Crossing in Chapel Hill in the wake of Tropical Storm Chantal on July 7, 2025.

0:01:00

Chapel Hill businesses face long-term impact following Chantal

Tropical Storm Chantal has caused extensive damage to businesses in Chapel Hill, after as much as 10 inches of floodwater hit buildings and shopping centers on July 6. In the days since, the damage has been assessed at more than $56 million.

Aaron Keck, reporter for Chapelboro.com, 97.9 The Hill

0:13:00

North Carolina coach helped spread lacrosse in the South and beyond

author photo by Simon Bruty

From its creation by Native Americans almost one thousand years ago to more recent conflicts around race and class, sportswriter S. L. Price says so many complexities of American life are represented in the sport of lacrosse that it could be called "The American Game." The former Sports Illustrated senior writer talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about how one North Carolina coach was instrumental in spreading the sport from the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic to the South and beyond.

S.L. Price, author of The American Game: History and Hope in the Country of Lacrosse

Fran Wescott (far right), a Durham, NC resident, appears on PBS' 'The Great American Recipe'
Fran Wescott (far right), a Durham, NC resident, appears on PBS' 'The Great American Recipe'

0:33:00

PBS’s new season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ features contestant from Durham

Durham native Fran Wescott is a contestant on the new season of PBS’s "The Great American Recipe." She talks with Leoneda Inge about her culinary roots and inspirations.

Fran Wescott, contestant, “The Great American Recipe”

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge