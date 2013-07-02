North Carolina First State To Eliminate Federal Unemployment Benefits

The North Carolina General Assembly recently decided to implement cuts to unemployment benefits as well as the maximum number of weeks one can receive unemployment funds. But altering unemployment benefits before the end of 2013 means North Carolina has been disqualified from receiving federal unemployment funding. This makes North Carolina the first state in the nation to be denied federal unemployment benefits. Today on The State of Things, host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Leslie, the capitol bureau chief for WRAL; Mitch Kokai, the director of communications at the John Locke Foundation; and Bill Rowe, the general counsel and director of advocacy at the North Carolina Justice Center.