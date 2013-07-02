Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

North Carolina First State To Eliminate Federal Unemployment Benefits

NC Legislative building
NC General Assembly
/

The North Carolina General Assembly recently decided to implement cuts to unemployment benefits as well as the maximum number of weeks one can receive unemployment funds. But altering unemployment benefits before the end of 2013 means North Carolina has been disqualified from receiving federal unemployment funding. This makes North Carolina the first state in the nation to be denied federal unemployment benefits. Today on The State of Things, host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Leslie, the capitol bureau chief for WRAL; Mitch Kokai, the director of communications at the John Locke Foundation; and Bill Rowe, the general counsel and director of advocacy at the North Carolina Justice Center.

Tags

The State of ThingsWRAL-TVNorth Carolina Justice CenterJobless BenefitsNC Legislature
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio