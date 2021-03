An emerging disease known as White Nose Syndrome has wiped out bats across the Northeast, and now it's spreading in the North Carolina mountains.

Mass bat die-offs could have huge implications for the state's ecology and economy.

Host Frank Stasio learns more from Matina Kalcounis-Ruppell, associate professor of biology at UNC Greensboro, and Gabrielle Graeter, wildlife diversity biologist with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.