The State of Things

Acclaimed Band Releases New Album

The new album Coyotes by Birds and Arrows
birdsandarrows.com
/
Birds and Arrows

When Birds and Arrows first started making music, they were writing a lot of love songs. But after 10 years of living in Chapel Hill, their music has evolved and become grounded in the North Carolina landscape. They've recently released their new album, Coyotes, which features a great deal of collaboration with other friends and musicians.

Pete Connolly, Andrea Connolly and Kyra Moore of Birds and Arrows join Host Frank Stasio for a live set and to talk about the making of Coyotes.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBr8qxGjQdE

Music Video for Firefly, a track on Coyotes.

Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
