Acclaimed Band Releases New Album

When Birds and Arrows first started making music, they were writing a lot of love songs. But after 10 years of living in Chapel Hill, their music has evolved and become grounded in the North Carolina landscape. They've recently released their new album, Coyotes, which features a great deal of collaboration with other friends and musicians.

Pete Connolly, Andrea Connolly and Kyra Moore of Birds and Arrows join Host Frank Stasio for a live set and to talk about the making of Coyotes.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBr8qxGjQdE

Music Video for Firefly, a track on Coyotes.