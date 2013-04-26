North Carolinians Share Their Music In Senegal

Diali Cissokho, a Senegalese musician, moved to the United States several years ago hoping to meet like-minded musicians. He formed the band Kaira Ba with four North Carolina natives.

Recently, he got the opportunity to bring his band mates back to his home in West Africa, where they stayed with his family, studied the musical traditions and culture, and shared their own version of the music with his community. Host Frank Stasio talks with Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba about their recent trip and the success they've had as a band with a unique sound.

You can see Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba at Carolina Friends Fest, on April 27th, 2013.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_u4jasvlB74&feature=player_embedded