The State of Things

North Carolinians Share Their Music In Senegal

Diali Cissokho, a Senegalese musician, moved to the United States several years ago hoping to meet like-minded musicians. He formed the band Kaira Ba with four North Carolina natives.

Recently, he got the opportunity to bring his band mates back to his home in West Africa, where they stayed with his family, studied the musical traditions and culture, and shared their own version of the music with his community. Host Frank Stasio talks with Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba about their recent trip and the success they've had as a band with a unique sound.

You can see Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba at Carolina Friends Fest, on April 27th, 2013.

The State of ThingsMusicAfrica
Christina Blyde
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
