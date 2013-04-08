Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Minister Helps Women Nourish Their Spirituality In And Out Of The Church

jeanette.jpeg
Photo Given To The State of Things By Jeanette Stokes
/

While growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jeanette Stokes never imagined she would become a minister. After all, as a young girl, she had never even seen a woman lead a congregation. But she eventually followed her faith, fulfilled her ambition, and helped other women to better nurture their own spirituality.
One thing that was constant throughout Stokes' life was her interest and devotion to women in her community. After traveling to Durham, North Carolina, Stokes stumbled upon the burgeoning Women's Liberation Movement at the bottom of the YWCA where she was working.

"There would be posters around about women's groups and speakers, and women's dances in the basement," Stokes told Host Frank Stasio on The State of Things. "So The Y became a sort of hub for women's and feminist culture and organizing."

From her job at the YWCA, Jeanette stumbled into Duke Divinity School, not with the intent of becoming a priest, but to have conversations about the divine. She ended up becoming the director of the Women's Center at Duke Divinity School, and it became Stokes' job to visit women working in churches around North Carolina. During her visits she realized that many of the women in these rural churches weren't happy and weren't getting the respect they deserved.

"They would get inappropriate sexual comments. They would be asked to work only with the children or young people..." Stokes said. "They would be patted on the head and other things that demean professional women."

Conversations with women in the church inspired Stokes to found the Resource Center for Women and Ministry in the South out of her small house in Greensboro. The Center has since moved to Durham and exists as a space where women can explore their spirituality through community arts. The Center does not distinguish between denomination.

"Everything we do everyday is in fact sacred," Stokes said. "And what gets in the way of being a faithful religious person or a conscious spiritual person is forgetting that."

Tags

The State of ThingsFeminismReligionDuke University
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio