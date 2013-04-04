Slam Poetry Festival Gives Voice To Area Students

The Louder Than a Bomb Poetry Slam competition started in Chicago in 2001. Inspired by the competition and a documentary about it, local group Poet.she Female Performing Arts & Spoken Word decided to bring the competition to Greensboro.

April 26 through 28th, high school teams from around the state will converge on the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to show their verbal flare. But first, Kelly Rae Williams, founder of Poet.she and organizer of Louder Than a Bomb; and Aaron Ashby, a student at Grimsley High School, will appear on The State of Things with Frank Stasio for an interview and live performance at Triad Stage in Greensboro.