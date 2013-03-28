Why The HMS Bounty Sailed Into The Mouth Of Sandy

During Superstorm Sandy, the HMS Bounty - a 180 foot, three-masted, wooden ship - was tossed about helplessly in the middle of a raging storm. Two members of the ship's crew died, and the remaining 14 members had to be dramatically rescued by the Coast Guard. A member of the Coast Guard snapped this photograph on his phone from a helicopter that day:

The ship that went down was a replica of the famous British ship of the same name from the 1700s, and the story captured the imagination of local journalist Matt Shaer. His new book on the subject is called “The Sinking of the Bounty: The True Story of a Tragic Shipwreck and its Aftermath” (The Atavist/2013).

He joined host Frank Stasio on The State of Things to talk about his new book and the events that inspired it. Listen to the interview above, and watch the Coast Guard's footage of their intrepid rescue of the crew below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDlc1slA8PA